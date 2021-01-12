ThoreCoin (THR) Price Hits $6,436.25 on Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $557.93 million and approximately $30,752.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $6,436.25 or 0.19502280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00113988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00271812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00064405 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

