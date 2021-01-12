Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134. Thule Group AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.