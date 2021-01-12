Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134. Thule Group AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

