Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Up 429.7% in December

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 429.7% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:THMG opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a return on equity of 75.54% and a net margin of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.