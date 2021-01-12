Tidex Token Price Hits $0.0784 on Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $745,592.02 and $32.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00272172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00063364 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

