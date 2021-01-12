Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tilray posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. Tilray’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,270,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,546,963. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.02.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,724,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,600 shares of company stock worth $7,610,220 in the last ninety days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tilray by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

