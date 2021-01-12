Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.30. Timber Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 257,602 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

