Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.85

Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.85 and traded as high as $27.60. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 32,279 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $225.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 33.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

