Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 35,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 18.47, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) Company Profile (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

