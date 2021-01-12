Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 1,280.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TITUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
