TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Up 0.8% This Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $35.76 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00372111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.80 or 0.04395017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

