Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.88. 429,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 732,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 337,508 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

