Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.16

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 48113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $893.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

