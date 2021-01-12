Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,503.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $19,503.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00041084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00370772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.97 or 0.04383874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.