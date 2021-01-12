TokenPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $547,923.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $547,923.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,847.57 or 1.00065737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,871,091 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

