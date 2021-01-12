TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0520

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $509,356.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,207.34 or 1.00160204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013380 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049996 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,872,852 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.