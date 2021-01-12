Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Up 13.5%

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) were up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 111,363,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 58,745,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $177.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,601 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

