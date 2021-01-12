Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 78.7% in December

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the December 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.88. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRYIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

