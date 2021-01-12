Tornado 1-Day Volume Hits $1.09 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Tornado token can currently be bought for approximately $86.77 or 0.00249126 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $520,623.05 and approximately $1.09 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 60.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00111177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00256929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064244 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

