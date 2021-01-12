Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.94.

TIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$101.00 price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$452,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$187,335. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total value of C$26,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,205 shares in the company, valued at C$18,040,875.45. Insiders have sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded up C$2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$89.15. The company had a trading volume of 124,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,537. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.15. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.86.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$921.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7734959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

