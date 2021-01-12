Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 265.5% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTG. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 427.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter worth $248,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. 74,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $116.80.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.