Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 481.0% in December

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 481.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period.

TPZ opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

