Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 945 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 34.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 128,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 34,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Apple stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

