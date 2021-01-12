TouchCon (TOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $373,123.65

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 142.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. TouchCon has a market cap of $373,123.65 and approximately $13,773.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00051595 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001444 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002745 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002710 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013704 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

