Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,853,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGHI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,467,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,911. Touchpoint Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Touchpoint Group had a negative return on equity of 192.24% and a negative net margin of 1,799.36%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

