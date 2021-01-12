Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Shares Down 9.8%

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 16,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 3,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $30.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 3.07%.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSBA)

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, youth checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.