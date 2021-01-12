Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 5,254 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

