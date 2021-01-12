Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.