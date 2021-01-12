Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

