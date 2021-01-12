Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 88.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 45.8% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

Shares of ORCL opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

