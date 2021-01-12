Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.401 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

