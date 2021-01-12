Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 298.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,674 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.