Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.36 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,364,000 after buying an additional 321,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 179.6% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.35.

NYSE:UNP opened at $217.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.49 and a 200 day moving average of $192.81. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.