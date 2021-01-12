Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.