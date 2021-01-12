Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO owned 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of FFBC opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.