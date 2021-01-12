Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,035,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 151.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average is $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.