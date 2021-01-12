Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.85 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63. The company has a market cap of $341.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

