TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.