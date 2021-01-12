TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $212.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $214.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

