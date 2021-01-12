TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,765 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.46. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

