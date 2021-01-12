TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.31 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.0% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 218,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $188,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.