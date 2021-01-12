TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,052 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 6.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

