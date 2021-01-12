Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $302.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

