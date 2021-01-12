Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,954 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,848,000. Natixis grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 799.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 308,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 273,989 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

