Traders Buy High Volume of Impinj Put Options (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 859 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,381% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

PI stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,734 shares of company stock valued at $843,672. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

