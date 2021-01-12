Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,384% compared to the typical daily volume of 194 call options.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 1,263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after buying an additional 306,617 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,972,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in DaVita by 2,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.40. DaVita has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $124.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

