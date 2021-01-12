Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 777 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,454% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.