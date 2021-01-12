Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) Insider Paul A. Treadaway Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) insider Paul A. Treadaway purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) stock opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Trafalgar Property Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of £1.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.18.

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

