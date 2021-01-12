Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 2,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

TRZBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Transat A.T. from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.