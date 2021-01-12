Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Transcontinental stock remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.
About Transcontinental
Featured Article: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.