Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN remained flat at $$3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Transphorm has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Transphorm will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

